IMPD looking for man missing since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man.

IMPD is searching for 52-year old Andrew Holt.

Holt was last seen on Friday in the area of 10500 Moqui Court near Stonybrook Middle School and North Mitthoefer Road. Police say he only had on pants and no shoes or shirt.

Holt is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 175 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.