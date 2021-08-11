Local

IMPD looking for missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on the city’s west side.

Police say Brittney Wray was last seen in the 500 block of West Edgehill Road. She stands 5’4″ tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Wray was last seen wearing a black tank top, black spandex with flower designs and tie-dye Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Wray’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-262-8477.