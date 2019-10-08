IMPD looking for robbery suspect

by: Staff Reports

Photo of robbery suspect and suspect’s vehicle. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to IMPD, on August 1, the black male suspect entered the BP gas station in the 9000 block of Brookville Road just after 4 p.m. and demanded money.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door sedan with a non-working left headlamp.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

