Silver Alert canceled for missing woman with dementia

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert has now been canceled for Bonnie Dunn.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dementia patient.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 79-year-old Bonnie Dunn.

Police say she found a spare set of keys to her vehicle and took off in it.

She was last seen in the 900 block of S. Meridian St around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Dunn is 5’3″ and 154 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

IMPD says the vehicle is a maroon 2015 Ford Escape with Indiana plate #XYC438.

If you see her, please call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.