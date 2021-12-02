Local

IMPD looking to speak with man in Nakyla Williams case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives are looking to speak with a man believed to be the last person to be with a missing woman.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to speak with Bestin Hoyle regarding Nakyla Williams. IMPD says they believe Williams may have traveled to Flint, Michigan.

Williams was last seen Nov. 8 in the 4800 block of N. Kenmore Road while getting into a white pickup truck. Her family has told police that this is unusual.

IMPD has said they have no information to make detectives believe foul play is involved.

If you have any information on this case, please contact IMPD.