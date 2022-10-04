Local

IMPD: Male pedestrian hit by vehicle on US 40 dies at hospital

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Sept. 4, 2022, to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday died later at an area hospital, Indianapolis police said in a news release.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Tuesday to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. That’s on the west side of the city a few blocks southwest of the South Girls School Road intersection on Washington Street, also known as U.S. 40.

The release says the pedestrian was a male, but did not indicate whether he was an adult or a child.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the male remained at the crash scene.

IMPD’s release did not identify either the driver or the male who died. The release also did not say what type of vehicle was involved in the crash.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Oct. 4, 2022, to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. (WISH Photos/John LeSage)

