IMPD: Man and woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were taken to an Indianapolis hospital Thursday night after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Dublin Lane. That’s a neighborhood off Five Points Road between Thompson Road and Edgewood Avenue on the city’s south side.

Police arrived and found the man and woman shot inside a vehicle parked outside a house. They were taken to a hospital, where the woman was initially said to be in critical condition.

Shootings don’t happen often in the neighborhood where the victims were found, IMPD Major Mike Leepper tells News 8.

“It’s pretty unusual, I would say, for this area. This is a pretty large neighborhood,” Leepper said. “We don’t know what the facts and circumstances are surrounding this shooting, but definitely, for this area, it’s not typical we’d see an incident like this. That’s why it’s important that if the public sees something, they say something. It’s just that simple.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

