Local

IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide

A mugshot of 38-year-old Emmanuel Newman, who was arrested for the Dec. 28 murder of Joshua Hopson. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Early on the morning of Dec. 28, officers found Hopson shot to death outside an apartment building in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. That’s an address within the Lodge Apartments complex just off Binford Boulevard, a few blocks north of 46th Street.

Investigators at the time said the shooting happened after an argument.

“During their investigation detectives were able to identify a person allegedly involved in this incident,” IMPD said. “Based on information gathered throughout the investigation, detectives arrested Newman for his alleged role in this homicide.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Online jail records show Newman was being held Friday in the Marion County Jail.

According to online court records, Marion County prosecutors charged Newman with domestic battery and intimidation in January 2022; those charges were later dismissed. In 2018, a jury found Newman not guilty of attempted murder.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.