IMPD: Man beaten at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to a hospital early Tuesday morning after he was beaten at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 4 a.m. to a possible person shot at the Serenity Manor at Indianapolis apartment complex near 16th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with an injury to the top of his head. He told police that three men rushed into his apartment with a shotgun, shot him, and ran away.

IMPD says the man later told investigators he had been beaten up, not shot, and that there was no gun involved.

He was said to be awake and breathing at a hospital.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the assault. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.