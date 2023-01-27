Local

IMPD: Man dies after hit by vehicle on northeast side

Police cars at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 75th Street near Binford Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2023. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday after he was hit by a vehicle outside a school on the city’s northeast side.

Just after 6:30 a.m., medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a pedestrian struck near Heritage Christian School. That’s in the 6400 block of 75th Street near Binford Boulevard.

“Officers arrived and quickly learned that an adult male crossed in the middle of the street, and was struck by a vehicle,” IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries shortly after arriving at a hospital, IMPD said Friday afternoon.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name after his family has been notified.