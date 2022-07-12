Local

IMPD: Man dies after multi-car crash on Georgetown Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Tuesday morning after crashing into multiple cars on Georgetown Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD responded to a crash shortly after 8 a.m. on West 62nd Street and Georgetown Road. That is on the city’s west side near Northwestway Park.

Officers found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died.

Police say they don’t know if the man’s death was the result of his injuries or if it was caused by a medical event.

Investigators believe the man was driving was northbound on Georgetown Road at West 56th Street, where he hit multiple vehicles and continued to drive northbound. The man struck three more vehicles and came to a complete stop on West 62nd Street.

The person riding in the man’s vehicle was injured, but the occupants in the other vehicles involved were not hurt, say police.

IMPD is still investigating.