IMPD: Man dies after thrown from car in crash on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Monday after he was thrown from his car during a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to a crash at Ameriplex Parkway and Exploration Drive, just south of the Indianapolis International Airport.

“Officers believe a (Dodge) Challenger was Southbound on Ameriplex and another vehicle was possibly westbound on Exploration when the vehicles collided and the driver of the Challenger was ejected from the vehicle,” IMPD Public Information Officer Shane Foley said in a release.

The driver of the Challenger was taken to a hospital but died soon after arrival.

Police say the other driver was stable at a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available.