IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting on the city’s near-west side left one person dead early Monday morning, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 4:30 a.m. to a possible shooting in the 2600 block of West 10th Street. That’s near the intersection with King Avenue, a few blocks from the White River.

Officers arrived and found a man in an alley. He had been shot and died at the scene, IMPD says.

Detectives believe the man was shot sometime during the night, according to IMPD Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Genae Cook.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name once his family members have been notified.

Anyone with information should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.