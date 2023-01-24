Local

IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown

Nicholas Radford was arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in downtown Indianapolis on Jan. 24, 2023. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection.

Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s body near the roadway in the area of 200 S. Illinois Street. That’s at the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, directly east of the Indiana Convention Center.

Homicide detectives arrived, spoke with witnesses, and learned that the suspect was hiding in a parking garage at a nearby hotel.

“IMPD officers, along with IMPD’s K9 Unit, searched the parking garage and located Radford, who matched the suspect description,” IMPD said in a statement.

Radford was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the stabbing.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the victim’s name once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christoper Winter by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.