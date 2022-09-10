Local

IMPD: Man found dead in taxi cab in downtown Indianapolis

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found in a taxi cab with gunshot wounds in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call of a suspicious cab that had been parked at the 400 block of East 11th street with the door wide open for a long period of time, police say.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man in the driver’s seat of the taxi cab with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say if anyone has information about this incident, they should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov.