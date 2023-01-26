Local

IMPD: Man found shot to death on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side.

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.

Police arrived and found cracks in the backs of several houses in the area, indicating the homes may have been hit by gunfire.

Officers searched a house that had its front door open but didn’t find anyone inside.

While checking the area, investigators found blood spatter and alerted local hospitals that someone may have been shot, IMPD Capt. Mark McCardin tells News 8.

The search continued and police eventually found the body of a young man just north of Wittfield Street. It appeared he had been shot and McCardin says a gun was found nearby.

Police were still working to figure out who the man was and what led to his death. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.