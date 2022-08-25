Local

IMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was in critical condition Thursday after a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of East 21st Street and Ritter Avenue. That’s just about one mile east of Forest Manor Park near I-70.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 the suspect was dressed in all-black and had on a blue face mask. The suspect ran away after the shooting.

Police have not shared the identity of the victim or any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.