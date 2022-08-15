Local

IMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run while riding bicycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Calhoun Street and South Emerson Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the man was hit by a “white Chevrolet pickup with a black flatbed.” They say the driver of the truck left the scene.

Police did no identify the man killed in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone wit further information to contact Detective Anderson at 317-327-3475.