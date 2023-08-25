IMPD: Man missing 6 days may be in danger, need medical aid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 59-year-old man last seen Saturday is believed to be in danger and in need of medical help is missing, Indianapolis police said Friday afternoon.

James Hiner was last seen in the 3200 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, which is in the Historic Meridian Park neighborhood.

Hiner is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If located, please dial 911 or contact IMPD’s missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.