IMPD: Man shot, killed during possible home invasion

Red and blue illuminated police lights atop an IMPD squad car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal shooting early Friday morning was likely the result of a home invasion, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the 900 block in the 900 block of West 34th Street. That’s just off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and across from Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the residence who had been shot. He died at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests this resulted from a home invasion or burglary,” IMPD said in a statement.

IMPD says the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

Police are also investigating a Friday morning shooting outside a gas station near North High School Road and 38th Street. The victim is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Both shootings remain under investigation.