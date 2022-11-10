Local

IMPD: Man shot while walking home from liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was said to be in critical condition after he was shot while walking home from a liquor store.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting outside an apartment building in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive. That’s at the New Bridge Apartments, just off East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue near Douglass Golf Course.

Police at the scene tell News 8 the man was shot once in the shoulder and multiple times in the leg.

No one has been arrested for the shooting and IMPD did not share any details about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.