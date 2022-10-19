Local

IMPD: Man taken to hospital after hit by vehicle near Haughville

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash north of Haughville sent one man to the hospital.

Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man unresponsive on the ground at West 10th Street and Belleview Place. He had been hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Two witnesses spotted the injured man lying on the ground and stopped to help, but IMPD says neither witness saw the actual crash.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was stable, but IMPD did not describe the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police were still investigating and no arrests have been made. IMPD did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle or its driver.

