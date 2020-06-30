IMPD: Man threw hot coffee in clerk’s face before taking money from register

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for a man who threw hot cup of coffee in a clerk’s face before taking money from the store’s register.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help locating the suspect in the case.

Police say he went into the Circle K in the 3700 block of High School Road on June 3, made a cup of coffee, went to pay for the coffee, then threw it in the worker’s face when the clerk opened the cash register.

He then went around the counter and took money out of the cash register before running to another parking lot and getting into a car that is believed to be 10 or 15 years old.

Police say he’s about 6′ and 200 pounds, and approximately 20 to 25 years old.

You can remain anonymous with your tips and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).