Local

IMPD: Man threw hot coffee in clerk’s face before taking money from register

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for a man who threw hot cup of coffee in a clerk’s face before taking money from the store’s register.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help locating the suspect in the case.

Police say he went into the Circle K in the 3700 block of High School Road on June 3, made a cup of coffee, went to pay for the coffee, then threw it in the worker’s face when the clerk opened the cash register.

He then went around the counter and took money out of the cash register before running to another parking lot and getting into a car that is believed to be 10 or 15 years old.

Police say he’s about 6′ and 200 pounds, and approximately 20 to 25 years old.

You can remain anonymous with your tips and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hogsett to meet with National Association for Black Veterans

Local /

Brookside Community Play cancels youth summer programs amid COVID-19, to distribute ‘500 bags of fun’ instead

Local /

Tuesday’s business headlines

Business /

Grizzlies’ Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.