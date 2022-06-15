Local

IMPD: Man wounded in north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to investigate a report of a person shot in the area of 46th Street and Keystone Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man shot inside a vehicle at the Regions Bank on Keystone Avenue.

At around the same time, IMPD received a report of a shooting along Indianola Avenue at Arsenal Park.

The two locations are about one mile apart. Investigators think the shooting may have happened at the park and the victim drove to the bank, according to IMPD Officer Kimberly Young.

“We’re just thinking it’s probably the Regions Bank business office, and if you look, it’s pretty close to coming down Indianola. It’s a couple of streets over if you come down 46th. It’s probably the first place they thought to pull over and call for an ambulance and the police,” Young said.

Police are still looking into what happened and haven’t identified the man who was shot or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.