IMPD: Man’s body recovered from lake on south side; Bluff Road closed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –A man’s body was recovered Tuesday night from a lake on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

Authorities were called to a death investigation just after 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the lake east of Bluff Road north of West Troy Avenue. IMPD confirmed by Twitter at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday that it was a death investigation.

Officer Samone Burris of the public affairs division told news media at the scene, “We will not be releasing the identity of the deceased man,” but the coroner’s office will determine his identity and then release his name.

Bluff Road will be closed for hours, IMPD said, and residents were asked to avoid the area. Burris said the road could be closed for hours as the investigation continues.

The lake is where IMPD had been asked to search for a father and his children who’ve been missing for six days. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II — were last seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive. Family members were searching the lake for the past few days because, they say, his cellphone was last believed to be in that area.

The discovery at the lake came the same day that the members of the Moorman family announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that can help locate them. Kyle Moorman’s mother, Renee Moorman, told News 8 that $5,000 came from family members and another $5,000 came from the landlord of Kyle Moorman’s sister. IMPD says the family did not coordinate a reward with the police.

IMPD refused to take questions at a news conference near the lake shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Burris told the news media to submit questions by email. Burris said updates will be issued through tweets.

Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted photos and a video of an inflatable boat on the lake.

Indianapolis authorities were called to the south-side lake just after 7:40 p.m. July 12, 2022. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)