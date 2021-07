Local

IMPD, medics report fatal crash on city’s Old Southside

A crash was reported about 7:50 p.m. July 15, 2021, at the intersection of East Morris Street and South Meridian Street near downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers and medics on Thursday night reported a fatal crash on the city’s Old Southside.

The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Morris Street and South Meridian Street. That’s just south of I-70 near downtown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said certified accident investigators are on the scene. No additional information was immediately available on the fatal crash.