IMPD: Missing 2-year-old girl found

BREAKING: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Jailee Latson, 2, has been found. Authorities were evaluating her condition.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday was seeking a woman who may know more about the disappearance of 2-year-old Jailee Latson.

IMPD initially reported the girl was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rural Street between Michigan and 10th streets, but Indiana State Police later issued a Silver Alert that says she’s been missing since 4 a.m.

Jailee is described as 2 feet, 10 inches tall and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Jailee was wearing a diaper and no shirt.

Police said Thursday night they were seeking an adult woman as a person of interest. Doorbell camera footage captured around 4 a.m. Thursday in the North 600 block of Rural Street showed a woman who appeared to be holding a small child. IMPD shared the video on Twitter.

Also, the FBI has joined the search. Authorities also have started going from door to door to talk to area residents, and were visiting registered sex offenders in the area.

IMPD was using drones and police dogs to help find the girl.

Police were not immediately certain if she walked away or if foul play was involved. Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Officer William Young of IMPD’s public affairs division told news media at the scene, “We’re trying to do everything that we can to find this toddler. Obviously, you kind of hear in my voice, in a state of like — I won’t say ‘panic’ — but want to make sure we find her. We’re asking neighbors to come forth with any information they may have.”

After IMPD released its statement, the Indiana State Police’s Silver Alert said the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.