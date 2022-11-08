Local

IMPD: Missing 24-year-old woman and 3-month-old son, last seen on Oct. 31

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her 3-month-old son.

IMPD is searching for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son Paris Hayes Jr. who were both last seen on Oct. 31.

They were both was last seen in the 5800 block of Rockville Road were they were dropped off. That’s just east of the I-465 interchange.

Savanna is 5 feet 9 inches and 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hayes is 1 foot tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

