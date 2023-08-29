Search
IMPD: Missing 36-year-old man last seen on east side

Michael Wayne Simpson (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A missing man last seen Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis is believed to be in danger and in need of medical services, police said Monday night.

Michael Wayne Simpson, 36, was last seen in in the 3900 block of East Washington Street, which is east of Sherman Drive.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Simpson as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt over a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

A news release from IMPD said, “He is wearing a baseball cap that is brown in the front and black in the back. He currently is NOT wearing his eyeglasses.”

Anyone who finds Simpson was asked to call 911,the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

(Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

