IMPD searches for missing 70-year-old man last seen downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

IMPD is searching for 70-year-old David Shaff.

Shaff was last seen Tuesday in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South, which is in downtown Indianapolis.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and grey cap. David left driving his white 2014 Buick Verano bearing Indiana plate number reading 424AVH.

IMPD said Shaff might be in need of medical attention.

Shaff is 6 feet and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.