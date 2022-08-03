Local

IMPD: Missing Persons Unit searching for 80-year-old man

Robert Burris (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

LATEST: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has located Robert Burris as of 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

IMPD is searching for 80-year-old Robert Burris.

Burris was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of S. Bolton Avenue. He was reported as last seen in the area of E. Washington Street Street and N. Arlington Avenue at 2 p.m.

IMPD said Burris suffers from dementia.

Burris is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

East Chicago man arrested for child molestation

Crime Watch 8 /

Colts top WR Michael Pittman Jr., new teammate exchange punches during training camp

Indianapolis Colts /

Tasty Takeout: Rockin’ Cakes Bakery

News /

NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.