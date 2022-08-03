Local

IMPD: Missing Persons Unit searching for 80-year-old man

LATEST: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has located Robert Burris as of 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

IMPD is searching for 80-year-old Robert Burris.

Burris was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of S. Bolton Avenue. He was reported as last seen in the area of E. Washington Street Street and N. Arlington Avenue at 2 p.m.

IMPD said Burris suffers from dementia.

Burris is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.