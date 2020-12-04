Local

IMPD: Missing Persons Unit searching for man who walked away from IU Health Methodist Hospital

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

IMPD is searching for 31-year-old Nicholas Hisle.

Hisle walked away from IU Health Methodist Hospital on November 29. Police said he was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

IMPD said Hisle recently suffered a traumatic brain injury in a vehicle crash and is off his medication.

IMPD says he is known to frequent the area around Brookside Park.

Hisle is 5’9″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

