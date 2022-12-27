IMPD: Monday night crash on east side kills 1, injures 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a Monday night crash on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 6:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 8300 block of Washington Street. That’s right outside a strip mall between Franklin Road and Post Road, just east of I-465.
Crash investigators believe a Ford sedan headed east on Washington Street hit a westbound Chevrolet SUV that was trying to turn south, IMPD said in a statement Tuesday.
The driver of the SUV, identified by police as an adult female, died at the scene. The sole passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.
The man driving the Ford and one passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. IMPD says they were both in stable condition.
The driver of the Ford sedan was subjected to a blood draw after the crash, which is standard procedure for any fatal accident.
IMPD says speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The police investigation was ongoing. Any charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.