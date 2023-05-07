IMPD: Motorcycle rider dies in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died following a late-night motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of East Street and Hanna Avenue.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as an adult male, did not survive.

IMPD says the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No other information was immediately available.