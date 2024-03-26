IMPD: Motorcycle rider’s death ruled a hit-and-run

A motorcycle rider died early Tuesday after his bike slid off the road and struck a fence on the city's east side, Indianapolis police said. (WISH Photo)

LATEST: On April 23, 2024, Indianapolis police sent this notification: “Detectives now believe this incident to be a hit and run. With the assistance from community members and new evidence from the scene, detectives believe a second vehicle was involved. The only suspect information right now is that a white work van was possibly involved. We need community assistance. If anyone has any information, please reach out to Crash Investigations directly at 317-327-6549.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle rider died early Tuesday after his bike slid off the road and struck a fence on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said.

Just after 12 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were dispatched to a crash with reports of a person lying off the roadway.

Officers arrived and found a motorcycle and the driver, a male, on the northeast corner of E. 30th Street and Pawnee Drive. That’s a residential area east of Mitthoeffer Road next to Grassy Creek Regional Park.

The driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arrival. He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, according to IMPD.

“Preliminary information suggests the motorcycle was traveling east on E. 30th Street and, at Pawnee Drive, went down on its side and slid off the road in a northeast direction, and struck a fence. The investigation is ongoing,” IMPD said in a release.

No other information was immediately available.