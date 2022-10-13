Local

IMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crash with automobile

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a parked pick-up truck on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened at just after 1 p.m. at Madison Avenue and Raymond Street. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Larry Lynch dead at the scene. Police did not say what led Lynch’s motorcycle to hit the pick-up truck, which was unattended.

No further information has been provided at this time. This is still an active investigation.