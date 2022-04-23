Local

IMPD: Motorcyclist going 90 mph hits dump truck in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died on South Arlington Avenue on Friday night after witnesses saw him pass cars at 90 mph and clip a dump trump’s wheel, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and East Terrace Avenue. That’s in a residential between Brookville Road and East Raymond Street.

The dump truck was turning from East Terrace Avenue when the northbound motorcycle clipped the dump truck’s right, rear wheel, and the motorcyclist lost control, witnesses told police.

Social media indicated roads were closed in the area for some time.