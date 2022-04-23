Local

IMPD: Multiple people shot overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several people were shot early Saturday morning in Indianapolis, according to police.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. to the 5100 block of East 32nd Street for a person shot. That is in a neighborhood just east of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. IMPD says the victim is in stable condition.

One person was shot in the 1400 block of Orange Street, in the Fountain Square neighborhood, according to IMPD. The victim is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Girls School Road just off of West Morris Street. IMPD says the victim is in stable condition.

Just before midnight, police were called to the 4000 block of Della Street, just south of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road. IMPD tells News 8 a woman was inside a house when she was shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not identified any of the victims or any possible suspects.