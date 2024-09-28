IMPD North District to host community day on Saturday

A girl pets a horse at IMPD North District Community Day in 2019. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IMPD North District is set to host its annual Community Day, offering an afternoon of fun-filled activities for families who might have a few spare hours on Saturday.

This exciting event will feature a bounce house for kids, free hot dogs, ice cream, and opportunities to meet IMPD Specialty Units. Local vendors will also be on-site, providing valuable resources for the community.

IMPD says the purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between community members and law enforcement in a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

The community day runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Castleton Square Mall located at 6020 E. 82nd Street.

Families and children are encouraged to attend and enjoy a day of fun and community engagement.

For more details, you can contact IMPD Public Affairs at 317-327-3424.