IMPD: Number of reported homicides down from 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows that the city has seen fewer homicides this year compared to the same time period in 2021.

IMPD shared the latest homicide numbers on Monday. The newly-released data shows 83 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year, compared to 99 by this time last year.

Twelve of the 83 homicides happened this month.

(Provided Image/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

A majority of this year’s homicides remain unsolved and anyone with information was asked to give them a call. IMPD says it’s also important to remember each of those numbers represents a family mourning the loss of a loved one.

Also on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a report showing the number of nationwide active shooter incidents in 2021. The agency defines an active shooter incident as “an individual engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined a populated area”.

The report shows that active shooter incidents in the United States increased by more than 50% last year. There were 61 instances of active shooters in the country last year, up from 40 in 2020 and 30 in 2019.

Three of those shootings were in Indiana, including the shooting at the FedEx facility in Plainfield and incidents in Indianapolis and Kendallville.

Only five other states — California, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and Florida — reported more active shooter incidents than Indiana.