IMPD offers active-shooter training for churches, businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are offering Indianapolis churches, businesses and other groups free active shooter training developed based on data from U.S. attacks over the last two decades.

Texas State University has been collecting data on active attacks in the U.S. since 2000. That data is used to develop the university’s “Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training,” which is distributed to police departments around the country, who in turn offer training to members of their own communities.

According to the training, the majority of attacks occur during regular business hours, the attacker is most likely a man in his early 30s and he is likely to have a handgun. There is also a good chance he is known by the victims.

“You just have a matter of seconds, you have the option of hiding, you have the option of fighting or you have the option of protecting others,” said Chris Staab, a community activist who has gone through the training three times with IMPD.

The course offered is based on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy that’s part of ALERRT training materials.

Pete Blair, executive director of the ALERRT Center and a professor of criminal justice at Texas State, talked to News 8 about the training system.

“If you spend some time beforehand thinking about what may happen and doing what we call “scripting,” so, ‘If this happens, then I’m gonna do that,’ and even doing practicing and drills — that can improve your chances of surviving,” said Blair.

Staab said the training has changed how he travels through daily life. Even at an outdoor coffee shop, he knows where to go for safety

“You have to be able to go into an establishment and be able to recognize not only primary exits, but secondary exits, things that would be of protection for you, things that will stop a bullet” said Staab.

According to the data collected by ALLERT Center, about half of active attacks are over before police arrive, so knowing what to do could without the help of police could save your life.