IMPD offers free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

The wheel of a Kia vehicle. IMPD is handing out free steering wheel locks to Indianapolis residents who own certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles because they are more likely to be stolen. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is offering some residents free steering wheel locks after an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts.

To receive a lock, you must:

Reside in Indianapolis

Have your current vehicle registration

Own a Hyundai from model years 2015 – 2021 and/or a Kia from 2011 – 2021

Locks will be available Tuesday fro 3 – 6 p.m. in the lobby of the City-County Building.

IMPD will also have locks at each district office. Kia and Hyundai owners can pick up a steering wheel lock Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the city has joined a national lawsuit against the automakers due to a recent spike in thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia models.

The city is seeking reimbursement for public safety costs associated with the thefts.

Specific Kia and Hyundai models are not equipped with anti-theft safeguards, making them easier targets for car thieves.

“Some 2015 through 2019 Hyundai and Kia models are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of similar age because many of them lack some of the basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles in those years,” the Highway Loss Data Insitute said in September.

The lawsuit calls on the automakers to reimburse the city for public safety costs associated with the thefts.

Mayor Hogsett says the city’s seen a 24% increase in auto thefts this year, almost exclusively involving Kia and Hyundai models.

Steering wheel lock giveaway graphic. (Photo by IMPD/Twitter)

