IMPD officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with minor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor, officials announced Monday.

According to online court records, Paul Humphrey with the IMPD East District was charged with four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, three counts of child seduction, one count of attempted obstruction of justice, one count of official misconduct, and one count of voyeurism.

Detectives from the department’s special investigations unit began an investigation into an alleged relationship between Humphrey and a minor.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Humphrey’s arrest on Friday. Humphrey was arrested within an hour of the warrant being issued.

“I’m deeply disappointed and disturbed by the allegations made in the probable cause affidavit,” said Acting Chief Christopher Bailey, in a release. “This was someone who was trusted to protect the community and our residents. I have suspended the officer without pay and recommending him for termination by the IMPD Civilian Merit Board. Children should trust that people in authority will protect them at all times. My prayers are with the victim and her family during this difficult time.”

