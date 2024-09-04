IMPD officer arrested, accused of child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer is in custody after he was accused of multiple counts of child molestation.

Online jail records show that Kamal Bola, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was arrested in Hendricks County late Tuesday night.

It was unclear what led up to Bola’s arrest. He faces preliminary charges of three counts of child molestation involving a child under 14 and one count of public voyeurism.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is the second IMPD officer this year to face child sex crimes charges.

Sgt. Javed Richards was arrested in mid-August on 12 child pornography charges after he was accused of sending over 40 files of child sex abuse material over the messaging app Kik in July.

Richards’ next hearing was set for Sept. 10, and his jury trial for Oct. 21. In total, he could serve anywhere from 28 to 156 years in prison if convicted.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further information.

