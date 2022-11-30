Local

IMPD officer fires at suspected drunk driver who rammed patrol car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer fired their service weapon Tuesday night at a possibly intoxicated suspect who rammed a police car with an officer inside, police said.

Just after 11:30 p.m., an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer working with the DUI Task Force attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver in the area of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue.

The vehicle, described as a brown pickup truck, fled from the officer and a pursuit followed, IMPD says.

The officer followed the pickup truck until it stopped in the 700 block of North Bancroft Street. That’s off Emerson Avenue and Michigan Street near Ellenberger Park.

“The driver of the vehicle then rammed the police car with the officer in it, causing significant damage to the police car,” IMPD said in a statement Wednesday.

Damaged IMPD patrol car. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

The officer gave verbal commands to the driver as she got out of the truck.

“At some point, the IMPD officer discharged their firearm,” IMPD said.

After the officer fired his weapon, the suspect tried to run away.

The driver was given additional commands and a taser was deployed, according to IMPD. The taser was effective in stopping the suspect and she was taken into custody.

Investigators later determined the pickup truck had been reported stolen several minutes before the officer tried to pull it over. Police at the scene tell News 8 the suspect was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of narcotics out of Delaware County.

The suspect and officer were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries not related to the gunshot, IMPD says.

IMPD says detectives will be placing the suspect under arrest, but the exact offenses related to the case are still being determined.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is in charge of the criminal investigation into the shots fired incident. IMPD Internal Affairs is also investigating.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, as is department policy. The officer’s body camera was on at the time of the shooting.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a mandatory hearing, as it does in any case of attempted use of deadly force by an officer. The hearing will take place after the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Chris Winter at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.