INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has died after a fight with cancer.

Sgt. Charles Tice died on Aug. 26. Tice had been with IMPD for 16 years.

“He fought the fight, put in the work, left us all better for having known him…now lets honor him and carry on what he has done for us,” Lt. Brian Bethel said in a tweet.