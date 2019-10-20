IMPD officer shares powerful video of ISP trooper’s funeral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has created a touching tribute video in honor of the life of a fallen Indiana State Police trooper.

ISP trooper Peter Stephan was killed in a car crash responding to a call while on duty near Lafayette on October 11.

Trooper Stephan was laid to rest on Friday.

IMPD officer Ron Shelnutt documented the funeral services and shared the touching video with ISP.

The video, which is about four minutes long, shows moments from Stephan’s funeral service, procession and burial.

ISP posted the full video on their Facebook Page.

Video Tribute for ISP Trooper Peter R. "Bo" Stephan On Friday, October 18, 2019 Indiana State Police Trooper Peter R. "Bo" Stephan was honored and laid to rest. Police officers from across Indiana and across the nation joined members of the community in honoring his life and his service. Thank you to Ron Shelnutt for productng this beautiful tribute to our fallen brother. Posted by Indiana State Police – Public Information Office on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Officer Shelnutt previously told News 8 that he creates the memorial videos for the family and loved ones of the fallen law enforcement officers.