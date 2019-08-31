IMPD officer suspended without pay after punching student outside Shortridge HS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been suspended without pay after a video shows him punching a student outside of Shortidge High School.

The altercation happened Thursday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Public Schools, IMPD officers were requested for support at Shortridge High School due to an altercation that took place among students inside the school.

“Over the last 36 hours, IMPD leadership has spent time reviewing the video of Thursday’s incident at Shortridge High School and engaged in extensive internal discussions,” said IMPD Chief of Police Bryan Roach in a statement Saturday morning.

Roach said the video shows the officer punching the student in the face with a closed fist, “a technique which is not taught or reasonable given the facts known” at this time.

The officer who punched the student has been suspended without pay.

The incident has been turned over to investigators and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.