Local

IMPD officers help put out apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department became temporary firefighters during a recent call to a west side apartment complex.

On the night of May 25, officers responded to a disturbance at the Scarborough Lake Apartments on Maidstone Road, just off of West 46th Street.

A woman in one of the apartments left a pan on the stove when she went outside to talk to police, IMPD says.

Officer Brian Ramey was one of the officers at the apartment complex that night.

“During the time she was talking to me, officers were sitting by the apartment in their car. That’s when they heard the fire alarms going off,” Ramey told News 8.

Ramey says he and three of his colleagues, Officers Klaus, Kinder, and Thorne, realized it was a grease fire.

“We started knocking on apartments to get people’s attention. It was about 10:30 at night, so most people were still awake. They responded. They were able to give Klauss and Thorne fire extinguishers, which me and Kinder were taking to them and we were able to extinguish the fire,” Ramey said.

Ramey says he and his fellow officers did not hesitate once they realized the apartment was on fire.

“There’s no second-guessing. There was a job to do,” Ramey said. “All four of us jumped in, no questions asked. We just did it,” he said.

IMPD says several officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Ramey and his colleagues were checked out by EMS after the fire and were able to finish their shift.

No one else was hurt in the fire.