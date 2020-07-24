IMPD officers honored for rescuing teens who crashed into pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were honored Friday for their quick actions when four teenagers crashed into a retention pond on the city’s southeast side.

Chief Randal Taylor and Commander Ron Hicks recognized officers Jared Allen, Eric Snowden, Jeremy Steward, Christine Carver and Andrew Hashley for their rescue efforts.

Allen went into the water of a pond to save Ella Magyar and Owen Leck on June 27. The teens got trapped inside a car after it came around a curve on Frye Road and hit a tree. Two other teenagers inside swam to the shore. With the help of his team, Allen got Magyar, 16, and Leck, 17, out. Magyar, unfortunately, died at the hospital while Leck, who was once in critical condition, is recovering.

“Owen is nothing less than a miracle,” Hick said. “To this day, I don’t know how a young man stays underwater for nine or 10 minutes, pulled out by some brave police officers, and, within a few weeks, he’s fully recovered, walking, talking and enjoying life.”

Although Allen was honored by the recognition, he said he and Snowden couldn’t help but think of Magyer’s family.

“I wish it could’ve been different,” Allen said. “We did everything we could to save both of them, and I just wish we would’ve been able to.”

Snowden and Steward received a certificate of commendation. Sgt. Carver received a Medal of Merit, and officers Allen and Hashley received medals of bravery.